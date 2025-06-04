There was magic in seeing the Top Ten Singles change their place in the charts, losing yourself for hours browsing the vinyl’s, looking for one-offs and rare finds.
Now as playlists shuffle endlessly, we miss the tangiblity of record, they were real. These pictures are the record shops you remember...
Some readers may remember Brady's Records, located at Market Place, Preston. This image, taken in 1972, comes courtesy of Paul Swarbrick and Gillian Lawson of the Preston Historical Society and Preston Digital Archive. | Preston Historical Society and Preston Digital Archive
David Davies and Jeff Whitham at Cobweb Music , Teanlowe Centre Poulton | National World
The new Music Zone shop in the Galleries. Picture Frank Orrell. Request Janet | National World
Cameo Vinyl, Preston | National World
A little further along the passage from this view was a cafe built into the back of the bus station and Brady's music shop that sold old 78 rpm records for sixpence each. | National World
