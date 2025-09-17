The football teams you probably played with or against are all from the 1990s. Teams from across Blackpool and the rest of the Fylde are featured including Wheatsheaf and Wyre Villa Spotted anyone you remember?
The Fire Brigade, 1997. Back L-R Martyn Ball, Dave Horn, Chris White, Adam Jones, Paul Ling, Johnny Walker, Alistair Park and Dave Eastham. Front L-R Steve Simms, Gary Collins, Steve Palmer, Mick Parry, Dave Vinden and Lee Van Cliff Photo: Martin Bostock
Sunday League match between the Wheatsheaf Hotel and Layton, at Claremont Park in 1996. Pic shows Wheatsheaf team. Front L-R: Pete Donnelly, Clive Tanser, Suresh Palmar and Paul Horn. Back: Alan Fisher (assis. man.), Barrie Brown (man.), Paul Oldham, Gordon Mason (cap.), Dave Sharman, Lee Catlow, Shaun Burton and Dave Meehan Photo: Rob Lock
The Athletico team, 1996. Back L-R Gary Mosson, Dave O'Neill, Nick Coltas, Paul Brock, Pete Hebden ,Chris Mills, Howard Wilson, Gary Adams, Chris Hayes, Barry Hadgraft and Simon Moran. Front L-R Andy Edwards, Peter Smith, Dave Shields, Ian Hadgraft, Shaun Beasley, John Cookson and John Bridges Photo: Martin Bostock
The Our Lady Team. Back L-R Jim Best, Mark Denny, Simon Swan, Chris Best, Mike Donohoe, Scott Challinor and Jamie Heathcote. Front L-R Jason Byrnes, Kenny Best, Chris Bamford, Eddie Heathcote, Paul Linklater, Darren Dickinson and Jimmy McMahon Photo: Martin Bostock
The Squirrel team, 2000. Back L-R Niel Atherton, Adam Ramsden, Mark Meehan, Dave Meehan, Ian Potter, Jim Robinson, Dave Holgate and Rob Taylor. Front L-R Paul Savage, Eddy Kay, Simon Schofield, John Millard, Ant Ramsden, Andy Sprotson and John Bowling Photo: Martin Bostock
Blackpool St Johns Amateur Football Team. Jack Rogerson is back row second left when the team was still St Johns, 1960s Photo: Submit