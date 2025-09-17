Blackpool Retro: Brilliant pictures of Blackpool and Fylde Coast Sunday league teams from the 90s in pictures

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 17th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

These brilliant pictures celebrate grass roots football and the Sunday League.

The football teams you probably played with or against are all from the 1990s. Teams from across Blackpool and the rest of the Fylde are featured including Wheatsheaf and Wyre Villa Spotted anyone you remember?

In case you missed them: 25 retro photos of Blackpool stadiums and sports grounds including Bloomfield Road, Highbury Stadium and greyhound race tracks

29 evocative scenes of Blackpool Football Club's Bloomfield Road Stadium in the 70s, 80s and 90s

17 nostalgic pictures of Blackpool in 1974 from Doctor Who to Blackpool Illuminations switch-on

The Fire Brigade, 1997. Back L-R Martyn Ball, Dave Horn, Chris White, Adam Jones, Paul Ling, Johnny Walker, Alistair Park and Dave Eastham. Front L-R Steve Simms, Gary Collins, Steve Palmer, Mick Parry, Dave Vinden and Lee Van Cliff

1. Sunday League memories

The Fire Brigade, 1997. Back L-R Martyn Ball, Dave Horn, Chris White, Adam Jones, Paul Ling, Johnny Walker, Alistair Park and Dave Eastham. Front L-R Steve Simms, Gary Collins, Steve Palmer, Mick Parry, Dave Vinden and Lee Van Cliff Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
Sunday League match between the Wheatsheaf Hotel and Layton, at Claremont Park in 1996. Pic shows Wheatsheaf team. Front L-R: Pete Donnelly, Clive Tanser, Suresh Palmar and Paul Horn. Back: Alan Fisher (assis. man.), Barrie Brown (man.), Paul Oldham, Gordon Mason (cap.), Dave Sharman, Lee Catlow, Shaun Burton and Dave Meehan

2. Sunday League memories

Sunday League match between the Wheatsheaf Hotel and Layton, at Claremont Park in 1996. Pic shows Wheatsheaf team. Front L-R: Pete Donnelly, Clive Tanser, Suresh Palmar and Paul Horn. Back: Alan Fisher (assis. man.), Barrie Brown (man.), Paul Oldham, Gordon Mason (cap.), Dave Sharman, Lee Catlow, Shaun Burton and Dave Meehan Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
The Athletico team, 1996. Back L-R Gary Mosson, Dave O'Neill, Nick Coltas, Paul Brock, Pete Hebden ,Chris Mills, Howard Wilson, Gary Adams, Chris Hayes, Barry Hadgraft and Simon Moran. Front L-R Andy Edwards, Peter Smith, Dave Shields, Ian Hadgraft, Shaun Beasley, John Cookson and John Bridges

3. Sunday League memories

The Athletico team, 1996. Back L-R Gary Mosson, Dave O'Neill, Nick Coltas, Paul Brock, Pete Hebden ,Chris Mills, Howard Wilson, Gary Adams, Chris Hayes, Barry Hadgraft and Simon Moran. Front L-R Andy Edwards, Peter Smith, Dave Shields, Ian Hadgraft, Shaun Beasley, John Cookson and John Bridges Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
The Our Lady Team. Back L-R Jim Best, Mark Denny, Simon Swan, Chris Best, Mike Donohoe, Scott Challinor and Jamie Heathcote. Front L-R Jason Byrnes, Kenny Best, Chris Bamford, Eddie Heathcote, Paul Linklater, Darren Dickinson and Jimmy McMahon

4. Sunday League memories

The Our Lady Team. Back L-R Jim Best, Mark Denny, Simon Swan, Chris Best, Mike Donohoe, Scott Challinor and Jamie Heathcote. Front L-R Jason Byrnes, Kenny Best, Chris Bamford, Eddie Heathcote, Paul Linklater, Darren Dickinson and Jimmy McMahon Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
The Squirrel team, 2000. Back L-R Niel Atherton, Adam Ramsden, Mark Meehan, Dave Meehan, Ian Potter, Jim Robinson, Dave Holgate and Rob Taylor. Front L-R Paul Savage, Eddy Kay, Simon Schofield, John Millard, Ant Ramsden, Andy Sprotson and John Bowling

5. Sunday League memories

The Squirrel team, 2000. Back L-R Niel Atherton, Adam Ramsden, Mark Meehan, Dave Meehan, Ian Potter, Jim Robinson, Dave Holgate and Rob Taylor. Front L-R Paul Savage, Eddy Kay, Simon Schofield, John Millard, Ant Ramsden, Andy Sprotson and John Bowling Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
Blackpool St Johns Amateur Football Team. Jack Rogerson is back row second left when the team was still St Johns, 1960s

6. Sunday League memories

Blackpool St Johns Amateur Football Team. Jack Rogerson is back row second left when the team was still St Johns, 1960s Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolFyldeDoctor WhoBlackpool Illuminations
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice