Blackpool Retro: 24 glorious pictures of the UK's top seaside resort in the golden era of the 1950s

Published 11th Jun 2025, 14:40 BST

These wonderful pictures are like cherished postcards.

1950s Blackpool was part of its golden era.

It was when children built sandcastles beneath striped deckchairs while mums in floral dresses poured tea from flasks.

There were oyster bars on the sands, and the scent of salt, vinegar, and fresh rock lingered in the air.

Trams rattled along the promenade, their bells chiming, donkey rides trotted slowly by, and laughter echoed from the piers.

Couples strolled arm-in-arm, it was an age of innocence, of kiss-me-quick hats and ballroom dances—when the seaside felt like the heart of summer itself.

An elderly man wearing a black coat and a flat cap asleep on a bench beside a similarly dressed person, overlooking the crowded beach from Blackpool Pier in Blackpool, Lancashire, England, circa 1955. Blackpool Tower rises in the background beyond the beach.

1. Blackpool Beach 1950s

An elderly man wearing a black coat and a flat cap asleep on a bench beside a similarly dressed person, overlooking the crowded beach from Blackpool Pier in Blackpool, Lancashire, England, circa 1955. Blackpool Tower rises in the background beyond the beach. | Getty Images

Coletta's Ice Cream

2. Blackpool beach 1950s

Coletta's Ice Cream | submit

Sickle Works Girls in Blackpool 1950s

3. Blackpool beach 1950s

Sickle Works Girls in Blackpool 1950s | National World

Sue Copp building sandcastles on a crowded Blackpool beach aged eight

4. Blackpool beach 1950s

Sue Copp building sandcastles on a crowded Blackpool beach aged eight | National World

The showpiece art deco information bureau on the Promenade opposite West Street has long since been replaced by a newer model nearer to the Tower

5. Blackpool Beach 1950s

The showpiece art deco information bureau on the Promenade opposite West Street has long since been replaced by a newer model nearer to the Tower | National World

Holiday town Blackpool in the 1950s. This is the Golden Mile looking south from a point near the present day Coral Island, before the smaller kiosks and stalls selling rock, ice cream, jugs of tea and kiss-me-quick hats gave way to the imposing amusement arcades we see today.

6. Blackpool Beach 1950s

Holiday town Blackpool in the 1950s. This is the Golden Mile looking south from a point near the present day Coral Island, before the smaller kiosks and stalls selling rock, ice cream, jugs of tea and kiss-me-quick hats gave way to the imposing amusement arcades we see today. | National World

