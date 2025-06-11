1950s Blackpool was part of its golden era.
It was when children built sandcastles beneath striped deckchairs while mums in floral dresses poured tea from flasks.
There were oyster bars on the sands, and the scent of salt, vinegar, and fresh rock lingered in the air.
Trams rattled along the promenade, their bells chiming, donkey rides trotted slowly by, and laughter echoed from the piers.
Couples strolled arm-in-arm, it was an age of innocence, of kiss-me-quick hats and ballroom dances—when the seaside felt like the heart of summer itself.
1. Blackpool Beach 1950s
An elderly man wearing a black coat and a flat cap asleep on a bench beside a similarly dressed person, overlooking the crowded beach from Blackpool Pier in Blackpool, Lancashire, England, circa 1955. Blackpool Tower rises in the background beyond the beach. | Getty Images
2. Blackpool beach 1950s
Coletta's Ice Cream | submit
3. Blackpool beach 1950s
Sickle Works Girls in Blackpool 1950s | National World
4. Blackpool beach 1950s
Sue Copp building sandcastles on a crowded Blackpool beach aged eight | National World
5. Blackpool Beach 1950s
The showpiece art deco information bureau on the Promenade opposite West Street has long since been replaced by a newer model nearer to the Tower | National World
6. Blackpool Beach 1950s
Holiday town Blackpool in the 1950s. This is the Golden Mile looking south from a point near the present day Coral Island, before the smaller kiosks and stalls selling rock, ice cream, jugs of tea and kiss-me-quick hats gave way to the imposing amusement arcades we see today. | National World
