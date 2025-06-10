Blackpool Retro: 13 phrases you'll only know if you're from Blackpool some you won't have heard for years

‘Mr Wriggley, only a pound.’ If you’re from Blackpool then you’ll know exactly what this means.

It’s just one of many phrases you think only the proudest of Sandgrown’uns (there’s another one) will understand.

We might not use some of them anymore but the phrases and sayings, particularly those we used as kids are etched in the memory.

Kids have their own dialogue going on and when you get to a certain age, it’s hard to keep up with their lingo, let alone understand it.

But we’ve all been there, said crazy things which hardly made sense but were cool as a kid.

So, we asked you what phrases and sayings stick in your mind from the realms of the school playground.

By far the funniest, brought up by Aaron Karl McGarry, was “Can I join in the footy game ? Dunno not my ball mate". It was playground etiquette, if you knew the guy whose ball it was, or if he thought you were cool enough, you might have had a chance of joining in. If not, you were on your own.

See if you can resonate with these words, phrases and sayings from Blackpool.

'Dunno mate, not my ball' remember that one?

1. Football etiquette

Often heard being shouted out by street vendors selling the magic moving worms in the town centre

2. Mr Wriggley, only a pound

No trip to Blackpool is complete without a seaside novelty hat. These sisters - Hilda Jones, Violet Simpson, Ethel Henson and Margaret Ward - had the Blackpool holiday look down to a tee with their sticks of rock and kiss-me-quick hats when they were spotted by our photographer on the seafront.

3. Kiss-me-quick hat

Usually muttered by parents when all the lights are on in the house

4. It’s like Blackpool Illuminations in here

Excellent, very good. In fact, the word double can be used to express any extreme feelings ie. 'you're double funny'

5. That's double good

To describe a six seater taxi.

6. Bomber

