It’s just one of many phrases you think only the proudest of Sandgrown’uns (there’s another one) will understand.

We might not use some of them anymore but the phrases and sayings, particularly those we used as kids are etched in the memory.

Kids have their own dialogue going on and when you get to a certain age, it’s hard to keep up with their lingo, let alone understand it.

But we’ve all been there, said crazy things which hardly made sense but were cool as a kid.

So, we asked you what phrases and sayings stick in your mind from the realms of the school playground.

By far the funniest, brought up by Aaron Karl McGarry, was “Can I join in the footy game ? Dunno not my ball mate". It was playground etiquette, if you knew the guy whose ball it was, or if he thought you were cool enough, you might have had a chance of joining in. If not, you were on your own.

See if you can resonate with these words, phrases and sayings from Blackpool.

Football etiquette 'Dunno mate, not my ball' remember that one?

Mr Wriggley, only a pound Often heard being shouted out by street vendors selling the magic moving worms in the town centre

Kiss-me-quick hat No trip to Blackpool is complete without a seaside novelty hat.

It's like Blackpool Illuminations in here Usually muttered by parents when all the lights are on in the house

That's double good Excellent, very good. In fact, the word double can be used to express any extreme feelings ie. 'you're double funny'

Bomber To describe a six seater taxi.