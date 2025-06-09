Gone are the days of paying with cheques and cash.

And sadly, that has meant the closure of the high street branches we relied on to draw money from our bank accounts.

Memories of queues outside the doors, businesses paying in thousands of pounds in cash and cheques, savings books and being able to cash in your saved up pennies are all but a thing of the past - except for main town centres where a handful of branches remain.

These photos show an era when banks were a steadfast part of the high street. Many were iconic buildings too.

Williams and Glynn Bank, Talbot Road, Blackpool, January 1984

This was the banking hall inside the Nat West on Corporation Street in 1988

We couldn't feature lost banks without giving this a mention. Among the photos from the archives was this - one of the Nat West piggy banks from the 1980s. There were five altogether and they are now collectables

This was the Midland Bank in Talbot Square, 1980

Waterloo Road branch of Lloyds TSB