Traders vocally advertising their products added to that vibrancy as people bustled through the stalls. These photos show much-loved Abingdon Street Market, many people will have memories of the red fronted building, the stalls and those who ran them. Open air Bonny Street Market is also pictured, as well as others.
ICYMI: Blackpool Retro: 50 fascinating town centre pictures show how Blackpool was shaping up in the 70s and 80s
Lancashire Retro: 11 musicians you may not realise are from our county including Blackpool and Preston
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.