Blackpool Retro: 19 memories of bustling markets from the 1980s and 1990s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 5th Jun 2025, 09:24 BST

Market days were traditionally the busy days and saw a slight shift from the high street as people shopped for bargains under the canopies of stalls – as well as stocking up their cupboards with fresh local produce.

Traders vocally advertising their products added to that vibrancy as people bustled through the stalls. These photos show much-loved Abingdon Street Market, many people will have memories of the red fronted building, the stalls and those who ran them. Open air Bonny Street Market is also pictured, as well as others.

The new open air market at Bonney Street in 1986

1. Market days

The new open air market at Bonney Street in 1986 Photo: National World

Bonny Street Market in the shadows of the old police station and central car park in 1986

2. Market days

Bonny Street Market in the shadows of the old police station and central car park in 1986 Photo: National World

Abingdon Street Market - a shopping hub in the centre of Blackpool

3. Market days

Abingdon Street Market - a shopping hub in the centre of Blackpool Photo: National World

The familiar red fascia of Abingdon Street Market in 1996

4. Market days

The familiar red fascia of Abingdon Street Market in 1996 Photo: National World

Inside Abingdon Street Market, mid 90s

5. Market days

Inside Abingdon Street Market, mid 90s Photo: Martin Bostock

The Victoria Centre, Waterloo Road in 1989

6. Market days

The Victoria Centre, Waterloo Road in 1989 Photo: National World

