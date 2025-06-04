Lancashire Retro: 11 musicians you may not realise are from our county including Blackpool and Preston

Published 4th Jun 2025

Our corner of the world has produced it’s fair share of talented musicians.

But did you know these famous people hail from Lancashire?

Jay Kay of Jamiroquai was born in Lancashire

Jessica Pietersen, best known as a member of Liberty X

Nicholas McCarthy, formerly of Franz Ferdinand is from Blackpool

Alfie Boe, from Fleetwood

Coleen Nolan, one of the famous Nolan sisters is from Blackpool

