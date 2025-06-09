Blackpool Retro: 22 nostalgic crowd scenes through photos of the biggest events of the 1990s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 9th Jun 2025, 12:04 BST

Blackpool is no stranger to pulling in the crowds.

Whether it be sporting events, lights switch ons or air shows, there’s always a reason for the crowds to pour into the resort.

These pictures from the 1990s round up some of the biggest events of the decade - you might spot yourself...

Crowds watching the Red Arrows - part of the Blackpool with Altitude flying displays opposite Blackpool promenade

1. Crowds, 1990s

Crowds watching the Red Arrows - part of the Blackpool with Altitude flying displays opposite Blackpool promenade | National World

Blackpool illuminations switch on ceremony. The crowds gather in Talbot Square

2. Crowds, 1990s

Blackpool illuminations switch on ceremony. The crowds gather in Talbot Square | National World

Blackpool's Tangerine Army at Wrexham, 1997

3. Crowds, 1990s

Blackpool's Tangerine Army at Wrexham, 1997 | Phill Heywood

A furious crowd of Blackpool fans gathered outside the club after the team's FA Cup loss to non-league Hednesford Town, chanting for manager Gary Megson to be sacked.

4. Crowds, 1990s

A furious crowd of Blackpool fans gathered outside the club after the team's FA Cup loss to non-league Hednesford Town, chanting for manager Gary Megson to be sacked. | National World

Fireworks, 1990s

5. Crowds, 1990s

Fireworks, 1990s | National World

Women's British Open championship at Royal Lytham

6. Crowds, 1990s

Women's British Open championship at Royal Lytham | National World

Related topics:Blackpool
