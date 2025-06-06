Blackpool Retro: 13 memories of Blackpool's historic Metropole Hotel which is set on its own 'island'

Blackpool Metropole Hotel is one of the town’s most iconic buildings.

It is the only hotel on the seaward side of Blackpool’s promenade and because its surrounded by the promenade to the east and Princess Parade to the west, it’s on it’s own ‘island’. Its official title is the Grand Metropole Hotel and is one of the two oldest hotels in Blackpool. Work originally began in 1776 on what was then named Bailey's Hotel and it opened in 1785. It is now owned by Britannia Hotels. Sadly it hasn’t had the best reputation through the years but it remains a significant landmark and has seen ALL of Blackpool’s many changes through the years.

The Blackpool Civic Trust plaque outside the Metropole Hotel

1. Memories of the Metropole Hotel

The Blackpool Civic Trust plaque outside the Metropole Hotel | National World

In its early days...

2. Memories of the Metropole Hotel

In its early days... | National World

When it was part of Butlins

3. Memories of the Metropole Hotel

When it was part of Butlins | National World

From a seaward side perspective with Blackpool Cenotaph

4. Memories of Metropole Hotel

From a seaward side perspective with Blackpool Cenotaph | National World

Former Gazette reporter Victoria Rouse had a day in the life of a True Blue at the Metropole Hotel with Rebecca Astelle (left) and Kristi Duvalle (right)

5. Memories of the Metropole Hotel

Former Gazette reporter Victoria Rouse had a day in the life of a True Blue at the Metropole Hotel with Rebecca Astelle (left) and Kristi Duvalle (right) | National World

The Warrall Suite, around 25 years ago

6. Memories of the Metropole Hotel

The Warrall Suite, around 25 years ago | National World

