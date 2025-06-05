Blackpool Retro: 20 best loved chippies which fed us in the 1990s on National Fish and Chip Day

Who doesn’t love fish and chips? Especially in Blackpool, we are spoilt for choice!

These were some of the area’s favourites in the 1990s, were any near you? Some are still going strong on National Fish and Chip Day.

The Revoe Chippy on Central Drive, 1998

The Revoe Chippy on Central Drive, 1998 Photo: Rob Lock

Robin and Karen Sands, from the Squirrel Chippy on Collins Avenue, Bispham in 1999. They were celebrating their National Seafish Quality award with...some fish and chips!

Robin and Karen Sands, from the Squirrel Chippy on Collins Avenue, Bispham in 1999. They were celebrating their National Seafish Quality award with...some fish and chips! Photo: Rob Lock

Blackpool Central Pier fish and chip kiosk. Picture credit: Pictures of Britain/Julian Worker

Blackpool Central Pier fish and chip kiosk. Picture credit: Pictures of Britain/Julian Worker Photo: Submit

Remember John and Marjorie Tarpey? They had run the Halfway fish and chip shop for 25 years in 1999

Remember John and Marjorie Tarpey? They had run the Halfway fish and chip shop for 25 years in 1999 Photo: Rob Lock

Rememember when Seniors in Normoss Road was like this? Our photo shows the restaurant in 1998, all ready for Christmas

Rememember when Seniors in Normoss Road was like this? Our photo shows the restaurant in 1998, all ready for Christmas Photo: Bill Johnson

The Cottage, one of Blackpool's most popular, in 1997

The Cottage, one of Blackpool's most popular, in 1997 Photo: Dave Nelson

