News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Murder arrest after man who collapsed at McDonald’s with ‘serious injuries’ dies
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast

19 forgotten Blackpool street scenes from the 70s to 00s including Church Street, Victoria Street and Tower Street

A random crop of photos create a stroll round central Blackpool reminding us of views, some of which are long gone.
By Claire Lark
Published 4th Aug 2022, 15:45 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 09:11 BST

Some of the buildings remain but they have changed so much over the years that they are hardly recognisable. Others have been pulled down to make way for new developments and many of the shops have gone and been replaced.

In case you missed them: 15 scenes which show striking urban differences in Cleveleys, Norcross and Bispham through the eyes of Google Street View

19 candid scenes of Blackpool town centre which capture moments in time during the 1980s - including Coral Island, Victoria Street, Lewis's, the Golden Mile and North Pier

15 picture memories from the heart of Blackpool which will take you back to the 1980s

A Dolls House on the corner of Temple Street

1. A stroll through the streets

A Dolls House on the corner of Temple Street Photo: National World

Photo Sales
A changing scene in Blackpool town centre on the corner of Winifred Street and Adelaide Street to make way for the Houndshill development

2. A stroll through the streets

A changing scene in Blackpool town centre on the corner of Winifred Street and Adelaide Street to make way for the Houndshill development Photo: National World

Photo Sales
This photo snaps the east side of Water Street. What were the buildings used for?

3. Stroll through the streets

This photo snaps the east side of Water Street. What were the buildings used for? Photo: National World

Photo Sales
This was one of Blackpool's oldest buildings. It is pictured here when it was Shoemarket.

4. Stroll through the streets

This was one of Blackpool's oldest buildings. It is pictured here when it was Shoemarket. Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Deansgate at the junction with Edward Street

5. A stroll through the streets

Deansgate at the junction with Edward Street Photo: National World

Photo Sales
The former Norweb Showroom on Victoria Street

6. A stroll through the streets

The former Norweb Showroom on Victoria Street Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolCleveleysNorth Pier