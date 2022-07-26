The Norbreck Castle Hotel - it's eye-catching colour scheme made the change for the iconic building
15 scenes which show striking urban differences in Cleveleys, Norcross and Bispham through the eyes of Google Street View

Google cameras have been snapping the north of the Fylde to bring updated photos to Google Street View.

By Claire Lark
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 4:05 pm

With the technology at our fingertips we can see in an instant how the landscape has changed. We’ve trawled through Street View to look at the areas of Cleveleys, Anchorsholme and Norcross through to Norbreck and Bispham to find out which areas have changed between 2009 and 2022. There are some unrecognisable scenes and others where only differences to the exterior of buildings have been made - but have made an impact.

1. Google compare

The top photo is how the old B&Q building looks today as Aldi and Pets at Home. The site on the corner of Holyoake Avenue and Bispham Road was occupied by B&Q for many years, then it was Poundstretcher until the more recent changes

2. Google compare

The biggest change in this Cleveleys scene at the Victoria Road junction is the disappearance of the tram stop. That was due to a revamp of the lines a few years back. HSBC Bank has gone and so has Forsyth's (just behind the dual carriageway sign)

3. Google compare

Massive difference in the facade of Blackpool and Fylde College - viewed from Ashfield Road

4. Google compare

The Squirrel in Bispham, 2009 -2022

