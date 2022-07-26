With the technology at our fingertips we can see in an instant how the landscape has changed. We’ve trawled through Street View to look at the areas of Cleveleys, Anchorsholme and Norcross through to Norbreck and Bispham to find out which areas have changed between 2009 and 2022. There are some unrecognisable scenes and others where only differences to the exterior of buildings have been made - but have made an impact.