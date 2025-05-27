Blackpool Retro: 22 unbelieveably nostalgic pictures which take us back to the 1960s

Straight from our archives, these brilliant photo memories go back to the 1960s

It was a time when Blackpool peaked as a British premier holiday resort. Millions of people chose it as their place to go - the open air baths, Blackpool Pleasure Beach, countless hotels and of course, the resort’s beautiful beackh. The Beatles came too!

The Ocean Room in Blackpool Tower in the mid 1960s with visitors enjoying a drink while being entertained by the Maori Castaways

1. Blackpool, 1960s

The Ocean Room in Blackpool Tower in the mid 1960s with visitors enjoying a drink while being entertained by the Maori Castaways

The old Palace Theatre Buildings on Blackpool seafront which were demolished in the 1960s to make way for Lewis's department store, itself restyled in the mid 1990s

2. Blackpool, 1960s

The old Palace Theatre Buildings on Blackpool seafront which were demolished in the 1960s to make way for Lewis's department store, itself restyled in the mid 1990s

Miss Blackpool in the 1960s when the competition was held at South Shore Open Air Baths

3. Blackpool, 1960s

Miss Blackpool in the 1960s when the competition was held at South Shore Open Air Baths

Jugs of tea for the beach, oysters and - of course Blackpool rock - was waiting for the crowds on the Golden Mile

4. Blackpool, 1960s

Jugs of tea for the beach, oysters and - of course Blackpool rock - was waiting for the crowds on the Golden Mile

TV and radio personality Simon Dee with beauty queens from around the country, including Hull, Leeds and Birmingham, back in the 1960s. But was this in Blackpool?

5. Blackpool, 1960s

TV and radio personality Simon Dee with beauty queens from around the country, including Hull, Leeds and Birmingham, back in the 1960s. But was this in Blackpool?

We loved them yeah, yeah, yeah - the Beatles visited Blackpool several times in the '60s. Songs could barely be heard above the screams of frenzied young fans

6. Blackpool, 1960s

We loved them yeah, yeah, yeah - the Beatles visited Blackpool several times in the '60s. Songs could barely be heard above the screams of frenzied young fans

