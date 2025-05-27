It was a time when Blackpool peaked as a British premier holiday resort. Millions of people chose it as their place to go - the open air baths, Blackpool Pleasure Beach, countless hotels and of course, the resort’s beautiful beackh. The Beatles came too!
1. Blackpool, 1960s
The Ocean Room in Blackpool Tower in the mid 1960s with visitors enjoying a drink while being entertained by the Maori Castaways | National World
2. Blackpool, 1960s
The old Palace Theatre Buildings on Blackpool seafront which were demolished in the 1960s to make way for Lewis's department store, itself restyled in the mid 1990s | National World
3. Blackpool, 1960s
Miss Blackpool in the 1960s when the competition was held at South Shore Open Air Baths | National World
4. Blackpool, 1960s
Jugs of tea for the beach, oysters and - of course Blackpool rock - was waiting for the crowds on the Golden Mile | National World
5. Blackpool, 1960s
TV and radio personality Simon Dee with beauty queens from around the country, including Hull, Leeds and Birmingham, back in the 1960s. But was this in Blackpool? | National World
6. Blackpool, 1960s
We loved them yeah, yeah, yeah - the Beatles visited Blackpool several times in the '60s. Songs could barely be heard above the screams of frenzied young fans | National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.