They cover the decade from 1980-1989 and remember news events, beach, people and buildings which shaped Blackpool during that time. Can you remember the 1980s?
1. Blackpool 1980-1989
July 1987
family holidaying in Blackpool | National World
2. Blackpool 1980-1989
Tram shelter at the corner of Central Drive and Waterloo Road, Blackpool in 1983 | National World
3. Blackpool 1980-1989
Blackpool Football Club on Bloomfield Road has seen many changes since this view in 1986 | National world
4. Blackpool 1980-1989
The Sandcastle, Blackpool opened in June 1986. | National World
5. Blackpool 1980-1989
Blackpool coach builders Duple won a race against time to unveil two new designs for Birmingham Motor Show. Staff at the Vicarage Road plant had been working round the clock to prepare the futuristic coach bodies for the show - and completed them just in time. The bodies are the first completely new designs from the Lancashire firm for several years | National World
6. Blackpool 1980-1989
Photo call at Blackpool Grand Theatre for the production of Master Class | National World
