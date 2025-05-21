Can you name these 25 local boozers in Blackpool through retro pub pictures?

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 21st May 2025, 11:40 BST

We thought we’d test your knowledge and see how many of these Blackpool pubs you can name.

Some have been demolished while others are still standing firm. A few have different names and others are not pubs anymore.

They were at the heart of their communities where people put the world to rights but do you remember them? We’ve blurred the names out to make it more difficult!

ICYMI: 15 joyful pictures of Blackpool Pleasure Beach Resort when the sun came out in bygone days

29 favourite scenes of Blackpool Houndshill and long lost shops in the past

I'm shocked that Tom Cruise has been to Blackpool - 25 celebrities spotted by you through the years

Sign up to our fun, free Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter

Name the pub

1. Retro Pub Quiz

Name the pub | National World

Photo Sales
This was in Cedar Square

2. Retro pub quiz

This was in Cedar Square | National World

Photo Sales
One of the oldest... (blurring is terrible haha)

3. Retro pub quiz

One of the oldest... (blurring is terrible haha) | National World

Photo Sales
A 90s favourite

4. Retro pub quiz

A 90s favourite | National World

Photo Sales
The main road out...

5. Retro pub quiz

The main road out... | National World

Photo Sales
Do you recognise this place?

6. Retro Pub Quiz

Do you recognise this place? | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Tom CruiseBlackpoolCelebritiesPeoplePubs
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice