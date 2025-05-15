We asked readers on our Facebook page to name the most famous person they have seen in Blackpool – and we got hundreds of responses.
Home-grown heroes, Hollywood stars, sporting legends, royals and singers have all been spotted either just out and about in the city, enjoying a special visit or performing to fans.
Here are 25 we’ve picked for our famous faces gallery and spotted in Blackpool by you!
1. Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise was spotted by reader Mark Carter. | AFP via Getty Images
2. Tom Hanks
And Tom Hanks Photo: Gareth Cattermole
3. Pierce Brosnan
Most famous as 007, Pierce Brosnan makes the list Photo: Tristan Fewings
4. Chris Evans
"Being a black cab driver for 25 years, too many to list. But the best tipper was Chris Evans. He turned the lights on, I picked him up on an account job nothing to pay, but he slipped me £30@ - Tom Martin Photo: Joe Giddens
5. Bjork
Neil David Hollowell said: "Bjork having photos taken in front of Tower Lounge. Had Poloroid camera she looked straight at me pulled tongue out took photo and turned her back on me. I still have photo." Photo: submit
6. Freddie Mercury
Lynn Adele: "Freddie Mercury 1973…. Queen were playing for the College Rag ball, just as Seven Seas of Rhye was released! A very lucky booking by whoever was responsible" Photo: Keystone