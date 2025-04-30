Rumours was massive in its day, a fun club which was always up there as a place not to be missed, I even had my hen do there! And how can we forget Yates’s? Or Yates Wine Lodge to give it its full name. There are others too as well as pictures of bar staff who kept the drinks flowing – they are sure to have you reminiscing.
ICYMI: 61 incredible retro photos of Blackpool high schools in the 1990s including Palatine, Collegiate and Highfield
25 fantastic retro pictures of Blackpool Tower Lounge where drinks flowed until 2014 when it shut for good