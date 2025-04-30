34 fabulously memorable scenes of Blackpool bars and clubs including Rumours and Yates's

By Claire Lark
Published 30th Apr 2025, 08:34 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2025, 08:38 BST

These pictures dug from our archives bring back memories of some of Blackpool’s legendary pubs, clubs and bars where you might have spent nights out in the 1990s and 2000s.

Rumours was massive in its day, a fun club which was always up there as a place not to be missed, I even had my hen do there! And how can we forget Yates’s? Or Yates Wine Lodge to give it its full name. There are others too as well as pictures of bar staff who kept the drinks flowing – they are sure to have you reminiscing.

ICYMI: 61 incredible retro photos of Blackpool high schools in the 1990s including Palatine, Collegiate and Highfield

20 retro pictures of Blackpool's lost pub The Wheatsheaf which closed 20 years ago

25 fantastic retro pictures of Blackpool Tower Lounge where drinks flowed until 2014 when it shut for good

Sign up to our fun, free Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter

Lionels Bar, Clifton Street in 2003

1. Lionels Bar, Clifton Street

Lionels Bar, Clifton Street in 2003 Photo: Dave Nelson

Photo Sales
Bar Red, 2003

2. Blackpool bars

Bar Red, 2003 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Re-opening of Rumours, Talbot Square 2006

3. Blackpool bars

Re-opening of Rumours, Talbot Square 2006 Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales
DJ James Fontalba at Hush, 2006

4. Blackpool bars

DJ James Fontalba at Hush, 2006 Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
This was a scene at Rumours in 1998

5. Blackpool bars

This was a scene at Rumours in 1998 Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Judges in the Star Search Karaoke Contest at Yates', Talbot Square, Blackpool. From left, Town Centre DJ Lee Hirst, Radio Wave's Chris Bovaird and Hayley Kay, Gazette Entertainments Editor Robin Duke.

6. Blackpool bars

Judges in the Star Search Karaoke Contest at Yates', Talbot Square, Blackpool. From left, Town Centre DJ Lee Hirst, Radio Wave's Chris Bovaird and Hayley Kay, Gazette Entertainments Editor Robin Duke. Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLancashire
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice