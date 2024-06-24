20 retro pictures of Blackpool's lost pub The Wheatsheaf which closed 20 years ago

Claire Lark
Published 24th Jun 2024
Updated 24th Jun 2024, 11:28 BST

The Wheatsheaf was a typical street corner pub, full of regulars putting the world to rights

It suffered a fire and was closed in 2004. Its memories are now buried deep underneath the foundations of Sainsburys but it was one of those places which remains in the hearts of those who drank there. One reader commented on Facebook “I used to go in the Wheatsheaf. Apparently you were barred once you reached eighteen!”

The Wheatsheaf won a new quality award as an ' Acclaimed Purveyor' of Theakston's legendary Old Peculier: Barry Eastwood, licensee (left) and Louis Veitch, bar manager.

Landlord and landlady Barry Eastwood and Diane Eastwood of the Wheatsheaf

Gemma Gorton is serenaded by duo "Addictions" - Bobby Turner (left) and Carl Taylor

Wheatsheaf party night Mandy Steed, Lisa Steed, Debbie O'Rourke and Maria Gouhar.

Demolition underway at The Wheatsheaf, Talbot Road

Wheatsheaf party night. Licensee Barrie Eastwood hands over the cheque for Â£1,000 to representatives of the NSPCC. From left, Judith Hayes (NSPCC Lanc's Area Appeals Manager), Blackpool FC players Phil Robinson and Andy Barnes, June Duerden ( chairman, Blackpool, Fylde and West Wyre NSPCC branch) ) and Barrie Eastwood.

