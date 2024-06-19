25 fantastic retro pictures of Blackpool Tower Lounge where drinks flowed until 2014 when it shut for good

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 19th Jun 2024, 15:18 BST

Blackpool Tower Lounge was a legendary drinking establishment, underneath Blackpool Tower.

It was huge venue and played hosts to lots of events including Christmas Balls, football tournament screenings, competitions and a great place for a drink. One reader commented: “I remember Tower Lounge being a guilty pleasure - it was great for afternoon drinking!” It’s doors finally closed in 2014. These are the memories from our archives...

A packed Tower Lounge

A packed Tower Lounge

Rock Quest 2006 final at the Tower Lounge

Rock Quest 2006 final at the Tower Lounge

Rock Quest 2006 final at the Tower Lounge, Blackpool. Dancing to Brother Rabbit

Rock Quest 2006 final at the Tower Lounge, Blackpool. Dancing to Brother Rabbit

Rock Quest 2006 final at the Tower Lounge

Rock Quest 2006 final at the Tower Lounge

The 'Legendary' Tower Lounge

The 'Legendary' Tower Lounge

A packed Tower Lounge for the football

A packed Tower Lounge for the football

