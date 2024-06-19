It was huge venue and played hosts to lots of events including Christmas Balls, football tournament screenings, competitions and a great place for a drink. One reader commented: “I remember Tower Lounge being a guilty pleasure - it was great for afternoon drinking!” It’s doors finally closed in 2014. These are the memories from our archives...
1. Tower Lounge Memories
A packed Tower Lounge | National World
2. Tower Lounge Memories
Rock Quest 2006 final at the Tower Lounge | National World
3. Tower Lounge Memories
Rock Quest 2006 final at the Tower Lounge, Blackpool. Dancing to Brother Rabbit | National World
4. Tower Lounge Memories
Rock Quest 2006 final at the Tower Lounge | National World
5. Tower Lounge Memoires
The 'Legendary' Tower Lounge | National World
6. Tower Lounge Memories
A packed Tower Lounge for the football | National World
