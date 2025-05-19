Blackpool Pleasure Beach is packed throughout the season but none more so than when the sun’s shining.
These pictures are a snap shot of joyful times at the premier theme park showing crowds, faces and rides when it comes alive in the summer.
When the sun comes out so do the tourists.
