When the sun comes out so do the tourists.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is packed throughout the season but none more so than when the sun’s shining.

These pictures are a snap shot of joyful times at the premier theme park showing crowds, faces and rides when it comes alive in the summer.

Crowds in 2004

1. Blackpool Pleasure Beach memories

Crowds in 2004 | National World

16 year old Honor Cam with a fried egg on a shovel at the Gold Mine during hot weather

2. Blackpool Pleasure Beach memories

16 year old Honor Cam with a fried egg on a shovel at the Gold Mine during hot weather | National World

The Flying Carpet

3. Blackpool Pleasure Beach memories

The Flying Carpet | National World

Launch of the new ride 'Infusion' at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Radio 1 DJ Vernon Kay has his hand prints taken for the Pleasure Beach hall of fame.

4. Blackpool Pleasure Beach memories

Launch of the new ride 'Infusion' at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. Radio 1 DJ Vernon Kay has his hand prints taken for the Pleasure Beach hall of fame. | National World

Members of 177 Blackpool Air Cadet Squadron taking part in the St Dunstan's Challenge at Blackpool Pleasure Beach.

5. Blackpool Pleasure Beach memories

Members of 177 Blackpool Air Cadet Squadron taking part in the St Dunstan's Challenge at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. | National World

The Turtle Chaser

6. Blackpool Pleasure Beach memories

The Turtle Chaser | National World

