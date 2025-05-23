Many of these pubs from Fylde Coast towns disappeared a long time ago, others more recently. It’s a sign on the times but how many of these do you remember?
1. Fylde's lost pubs
Chaplins Poulton - previously and in its later days The Royal Oak. This was November 1984 Photo: Submit
2. Fylde's lost pubs
The iconic Broadway in Fleetwood was the place to be in the 80s and 90s. It was rammed in its heyday, the place where many Fleetwood people enjoyed their first pint and it was the home of football tournaments. This was 1996 Photo: Submit
3. Fylde's lost pubs
The Talbot, Lytham in 1988 Photo: submit
4. Fylde's lost pubs
The Jolly Sailor was a popular haunt in Radcliffe Road, Fleetwood Photo: Bill Johnson
5. Fylde's lost pubs
The Ship pub was in Warren Street, Fleetwood Photo: National World
6. Fylde's lost pubs
Before the bulldozers moved it - the Sandpiper pub on Cleveleys Avenue, Cleveleys. Photo: Rob Lock
