An aerial shot of Blackpool in the 1950s, flooding, night scenes and the people who lived here provide afascinating insight into how we once lived.
Thousands of pounds of damage was caused throughout Blackpool
by a thunderstorm and downpour of rain in 1959. The depth of flood water under the railway bridge at Devonshire Road is indicated by the stranded lorry | National World
Blackpool Tower and War Memorial during the illuminations in the 1930s | National World
Blackpool Grammar School | National World
M & A Wood opened a new shop in Highfield Road, South Shore, Blackpool in 1958, specialising in wools, hosiery, knitwear and underwear | National World
Building underway of the new houses in Grange Park, Blackpool.
Chepstow Road looking towards Poulton Road | National World
Workers working on Blackpool FC training ground | National World
