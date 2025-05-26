Blackpool Retro: 21 wonderful lost archive scenes of Blackpool rounding up events, streets, faces and places

These lost archive photos reveal happenings in our town in old times.

An aerial shot of Blackpool in the 1950s, flooding, night scenes and the people who lived here provide afascinating insight into how we once lived.

Thousands of pounds of damage was caused throughout Blackpool by a thunderstorm and downpour of rain in 1959. The depth of flood water under the railway bridge at Devonshire Road is indicated by the stranded lorry

1. Blackpool's past

Blackpool Tower and War Memorial during the illuminations in the 1930s

2. Blackpool's past

Blackpool Grammar School

3. Blackpool's past

M & A Wood opened a new shop in Highfield Road, South Shore, Blackpool in 1958, specialising in wools, hosiery, knitwear and underwear

4. Blackpool's past

Building underway of the new houses in Grange Park, Blackpool. Chepstow Road looking towards Poulton Road

5. Blackpool's past

Workers working on Blackpool FC training ground

6. Blackpool's past

