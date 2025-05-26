Street scenes and long lost shops, Coronation Street stars, the first flights out of Blackpool Airport and one important remnant salvaged from the Fun House fire wrap up the decade.
1. Blackpool 1990s
Coronation Street legends Liz Dawns and Bill Tarmey in 1996 Photo: National World
2. Blackpool 1990s
Rock With Laughter dancers enjoy a milkshake at the West Coast Rock Cafe Photo: library
3. Blackpool -1990
Bank Hey Street with the instantly recognisable facade of Lewis's to the left and Regent Jewellers to the right Photo: National World
4. Blackpool -1990
Bank Hey Street, mid 90s. C&A in the distance Photo: National World
5. Blackpool - 1990s
McDonald's on Bank Hey Street Photo: Sub
6. Blackpool, 1996
Tony Blair reading the Blackpool Evening Gazette at the Labour Party Conference in Blackpool, 1994 Photo: Submit
