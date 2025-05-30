Blackpool Retro: 22 charming photos in the heyday, streets, beach and shops through a lost era

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 30th May 2025, 12:51 BST

These brilliant images unearthed from our archives show Blackpool when it was in its prime as an archetypal seaside resort.

It drew holidaymakers in their thousands, look at the beach photos to see how people flocked to the sands. They could enjoy donkey rides, ice creams, have their fortunes told and enjoy everything the Golden Mile had to offer. There are wonderful scenes of the streets we still shop in too, they have changed beyond recognition as well as buildings and places which are lost to history.

ICYMI: Blackpool Retro: 21 amazing scenes of Blackpool shimmering in the sun including vintage treasures

Blackpool Retro: I had to duck under a launched glass at The George in Blackpool - dodgy pubs in pics

Blackpool Retro: 13 urban pictures show Blackpool neighbourhoods being built and demolished

Sign up to our fun, free Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter

'Look, we can get our ball higher the Blackpool Tower, claim these youngsters enjoying beach games'

1. 1950s Blackpool

'Look, we can get our ball higher the Blackpool Tower, claim these youngsters enjoying beach games' Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Central Pier Pavilion 1950s

2. 1950s Blackpool

Central Pier Pavilion 1950s Photo: library

Photo Sales
A rare colour photo outside Abingdon Street Market where morning shoppers are waiting for the the tram to Marton

3. 1950s Blackpool

A rare colour photo outside Abingdon Street Market where morning shoppers are waiting for the the tram to Marton Photo: submit

Photo Sales
This is a classic 1950s view of Blackpool Beach in the 1950s taken from the book Blackpool and the Fylde Coast Memories by Andrew Mitchell and Steve Ainsworth

4. 1950s Blackpool

This is a classic 1950s view of Blackpool Beach in the 1950s taken from the book Blackpool and the Fylde Coast Memories by Andrew Mitchell and Steve Ainsworth Photo: submit

Photo Sales
The Promenade and Talbot Square in the mid 1950s. From the left, businesses include the EH Booth store and cafe above, Williams and Son Chemist, the Nutbrown Arcade selling Nutbrown Kitchen Equipment and a small shop advertising Blackpool rock. On the corner is an empty shop with the Royal Liver Assurance office and the Entertainments and Accommodation Ltd above

5. 1950s Blackpool

The Promenade and Talbot Square in the mid 1950s. From the left, businesses include the EH Booth store and cafe above, Williams and Son Chemist, the Nutbrown Arcade selling Nutbrown Kitchen Equipment and a small shop advertising Blackpool rock. On the corner is an empty shop with the Royal Liver Assurance office and the Entertainments and Accommodation Ltd above Photo: staff

Photo Sales
This was the view from the roof of the Odeon Cinema, Cleveleys looking back towards Blackpool from the Crescent along Fleetwood Road and Kelso Avenue

6. 1950s Blackpool

This was the view from the roof of the Odeon Cinema, Cleveleys looking back towards Blackpool from the Crescent along Fleetwood Road and Kelso Avenue Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice