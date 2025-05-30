It drew holidaymakers in their thousands, look at the beach photos to see how people flocked to the sands. They could enjoy donkey rides, ice creams, have their fortunes told and enjoy everything the Golden Mile had to offer. There are wonderful scenes of the streets we still shop in too, they have changed beyond recognition as well as buildings and places which are lost to history.
1. 1950s Blackpool
'Look, we can get our ball higher the Blackpool Tower, claim these youngsters enjoying beach games' Photo: Archive
2. 1950s Blackpool
Central Pier Pavilion 1950s Photo: library
3. 1950s Blackpool
A rare colour photo outside Abingdon Street Market where morning shoppers are waiting for the the tram to Marton Photo: submit
4. 1950s Blackpool
This is a classic 1950s view of Blackpool Beach in the 1950s taken from the book Blackpool and the Fylde Coast Memories by Andrew Mitchell and Steve Ainsworth Photo: submit
5. 1950s Blackpool
The Promenade and Talbot Square in the mid 1950s. From the left, businesses include the EH Booth store and cafe above, Williams and Son Chemist, the Nutbrown Arcade selling Nutbrown Kitchen Equipment and a small shop advertising Blackpool rock. On the corner is an empty shop with the Royal Liver Assurance office and the Entertainments and Accommodation Ltd above Photo: staff
6. 1950s Blackpool
This was the view from the roof of the Odeon Cinema, Cleveleys looking back towards Blackpool from the Crescent along Fleetwood Road and Kelso Avenue Photo: Submit
