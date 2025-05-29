Blackpool Retro: 21 amazing scenes of Blackpool shimmering in the sun including vintage treasures

Time changes everything but there’s one constant in Blackpool we can be sure of - the beach.

Its stretch of sand and how people enjoy it is one of the main reasons why people flock to our shores. One reader thinks sitting on the beach and eating fish and chips is the one thing that has to be done in Blackpool. And that has resonated through time. These pictures were all taken during the summer months on the beach and surrounding area. Some go back years, right to the turn of the 20th Century. Who doesn’t love the beach?

Holidaymakers crowd around a stall on the beach selling ready to eat seafood, Blackpool, 1946-1955

1. Blackpool in the summer...

Holidaymakers crowd around a stall on the beach selling ready to eat seafood, Blackpool, 1946-1955 | Heritage Images/Getty Images

Crowds of holidaymakers and kiosks offering tea, coffee, ices, whelks and cockles and shrimps as snacks on the beach in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983

2. Blackpool in the summer...

Crowds of holidaymakers and kiosks offering tea, coffee, ices, whelks and cockles and shrimps as snacks on the beach in the seaside resort of Blackpool, Lancashire, August 1983 | Getty Images

Holidaymakers on the beach in 1955

3. Blackpool in the summer...

Holidaymakers on the beach in 1955 | Getty Images

1932 Blackpool - can't put a pin between them

4. Blackpool in the summer...

1932 Blackpool - can't put a pin between them | Getty Images

9th December 1933: Two young children with a dog on the beach at Blackpool

5. Blackpool in the summer...

9th December 1933: Two young children with a dog on the beach at Blackpool | Getty Images

Two girls enjoy ice creams on the sands at Blackpool, July 1954. Blackpool Tower can be seen in the background

6. Blackpool in the summer...

Two girls enjoy ice creams on the sands at Blackpool, July 1954. Blackpool Tower can be seen in the background | Getty Images

