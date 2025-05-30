Blackpool Retro: 21 picture memories of the resort's much-loved and missed Derby Baths

These amazing pictures bring back memories of a much-loved swimming pool.

The art deco style pool at North Shore was impressive and held swimming trials and competitions in its earlier days. The water was warmed sea water back then, before switching to fresh water from the mains.

In later years, innovative water chutes both indoor and outdoor, were added as part of Splashland – including the Black Hole, did you ride it?

With its – too high for many – diving boards in place and the added attraction of the slides, it was a winner. For a time anyway.

By the late 1980s the pool’s days were numbered. In a highly controversial move it was decided that Derby Baths should close. People were furious and protested to keep it open but in March 1990 the bulldozers moved in.

The site has remained an empty space at the side of the Grand Hotel ever since.

A colour shot of the pool in the late 1980s

Derby Baths

A colour shot of the pool in the late 1980s

Who can forget this scene? The slides were the reason you went to Derby Baths in the 1980s. They were new and exciting and the kids loved them

Derby Baths

Who can forget this scene? The slides were the reason you went to Derby Baths in the 1980s. They were new and exciting and the kids loved them

The pool's deep end can be seen in this photo after being emptied

Derby Baths

The pool's deep end can be seen in this photo after being emptied

Pupils from Langdale School protesting to keep the pool open in 1988

Derby Baths

Pupils from Langdale School protesting to keep the pool open in 1988

The huge pool being enjoyed by people in 1980

Derby Baths

The huge pool being enjoyed by people in 1980

Derby Baths, 1982

Derby Baths

Derby Baths, 1982

