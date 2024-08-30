They are arguably the most famous element to Blackpool’s attractions and millions of people have visited the resort through the years to catch a glimpse.
They’ve lit up the promenade since 1879 and have created magical memories for generations.
The first set of Illuminations were introduced when Blackpool Council devoted the sum of £5000 to experiment with the concept of electric street lighting, starting off with eight arc lamps on 60ft poles along the seafront.
And look at them now. These pictures remind us how they have evolved as well as memories of switch ons and the famous people who have had the honour.
24 old school retro pics of Preston & Fylde life in 2008, from The Queen & North End to Les Dawson & politics
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.