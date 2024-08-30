Blackpool Illuminations: Retro photos of Blackpool lights down the decades through 25 awesome pictures

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 30th Aug 2024, 15:06 BST

These fabulous photos define Blackpool’s iconic Illuminations through the years.

They are arguably the most famous element to Blackpool’s attractions and millions of people have visited the resort through the years to catch a glimpse.

They’ve lit up the promenade since 1879 and have created magical memories for generations.

The first set of Illuminations were introduced when Blackpool Council devoted the sum of £5000 to experiment with the concept of electric street lighting, starting off with eight arc lamps on 60ft poles along the seafront.

And look at them now. These pictures remind us how they have evolved as well as memories of switch ons and the famous people who have had the honour.

ICYMI: 13 extraordinary historical pictures of the performing Elephants at Blackpool Tower Circus

24 old school retro pics of Preston & Fylde life in 2008, from The Queen & North End to Les Dawson & politics

27 fabulous retro pictures of Blackpool and Fylde school starters through the years

The illuminations in 1938

1. Blackpool Illuminations in the past

The illuminations in 1938 | National World

Photo Sales
Blackpool Illuminations - the space tableau and rocket

2. Blackpool Illuminations in the past

Blackpool Illuminations - the space tableau and rocket | National World

Photo Sales
No date on this - any thoughts?

3. Blackpool Illuminations in the past

No date on this - any thoughts? | National World

Photo Sales
One of the famous illuminated trams

4. Blackpool Illuminations in the past

One of the famous illuminated trams | National World

Photo Sales
A long gone tableuax

5. Blackpool Illuminations in the past

A long gone tableuax | National World

Photo Sales
A historic scene

6. Blackpool Illuminations in the past

A historic scene | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.