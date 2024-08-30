24 old school retro pics of Preston & Fylde life in 2008, from The Queen & North End to Les Dawson & politics

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 30th Aug 2024, 14:10 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 14:11 BST

Granted, 2008 may seem like the blink of an eye ago...

But, strange as it may seem, the year 2008 is now some 16 years in the past and, as upsetting as that may be to countless readers (myself included) it warrants a little trip down memory lane to experience what life was like in Preston and on the Fylde Coast back in those days.

Take a trip back in time and reminisce.

See if you can spot any familiar faces...

1. Blackpool Fun Run 2008. Pictured are Wesham Road Runners, from left, Sue Jones, Julie Cruse, Mike Walsh, Carmel Sullivan and Kath Hoyer.

2. Charlton Athletic v Preston North End at The Valley 08 03 2008 Chris Brown slots home the first goal

3. Jane Cole meets the Queen at Preston Train Station in 2008

4. Lytham Christmas Lights switch-on by the Mayor of Fylde - Councillor Susan Fazackerley. Also pictured is singer Stacey McClean from S Club Jnrs/8- as the "snow" starts to fall!

5. Alex Wotherspoon, of ARW Wealth Management, based in Euxton. He was a finalist on The Apprentice in 2008

6. Fylde by Air / aerial view May 2008 Cleveleys Town Centre / anchorsholme Lane runs across the bottom, Victoria Road West across the top. St Teresa's Church centre Right on St George's Avenue

Related topics:NostalgiaPrestonBlackpool

