19 amazing pictures show you what a Blackpool summer looked like in the 1950s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 7th Jul 2025, 15:09 BST

These pictures are enriched with nostalgia for a seaside of the past

Our seaside town evokes charming nostalgia—striped deckchairs, donkey rides, and children with buckets and spades. Ice cream vans chimed, and families paddled in the sea. The promenade bustled with laughter, candyfloss, and music, capturing a carefree post-war joy that defined British seaside holidays of the era.

Siesta on Whit Monday

1. Seaside nostalgia

Siesta on Whit Monday

Green 's Punch and Judy, first established in 1880, continues to attract the crowds in 1965 as children abandon their sandcastles throw down their buckets and spaced and race to get a good vantage point

2. Seaside nostalgia

Green 's Punch and Judy, first established in 1880, continues to attract the crowds in 1965 as children abandon their sandcastles throw down their buckets and spaced and race to get a good vantage point

Blackpool beach on a crowded Bank Holiday. Another classic image of Blackpool

3. Seaside nostalgia

Blackpool beach on a crowded Bank Holiday. Another classic image of Blackpool

Morleys Cockles. The address on the stall reads M Morley, 30 Ibbison Street, Blackpool

4. Seaside nostalgia

Morleys Cockles. The address on the stall reads M Morley, 30 Ibbison Street, Blackpool

Something is holding the interest of the hundreds of holidaymakers on Blackpool Beach - try counting the number of headscarfs!

5. Seaside nostalgia

Something is holding the interest of the hundreds of holidaymakers on Blackpool Beach - try counting the number of headscarfs!

cc

6. Ed 4 p18/19 Something is holding the interest of the hundreds of holidaymakers on Blackpool Beach - try counting the number of headscarfs! / HISTORICAL / 1950s ?

cc | cc

