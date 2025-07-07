Our seaside town evokes charming nostalgia—striped deckchairs, donkey rides, and children with buckets and spades. Ice cream vans chimed, and families paddled in the sea. The promenade bustled with laughter, candyfloss, and music, capturing a carefree post-war joy that defined British seaside holidays of the era.
1. Seaside nostalgia
Siesta on Whit Monday | National World
2. Seaside nostalgia
Green 's Punch and Judy, first established in 1880, continues to attract the crowds in 1965 as children abandon their sandcastles throw down their buckets and spaced and race to get a good vantage point | National World
3. Seaside nostalgia
Blackpool beach on a crowded Bank Holiday. Another classic image of Blackpool | popperfoto.com
4. Seaside nostalgia
Morleys Cockles. The address on the stall reads M Morley, 30 Ibbison Street, Blackpool | submit
5. Seaside nostalgia
Something is holding the interest of the hundreds of holidaymakers on Blackpool Beach - try counting the number of headscarfs! | National World
6. Ed 4 p18/19
Something is holding the interest of the hundreds of holidaymakers on Blackpool Beach - try counting the number of headscarfs! / HISTORICAL / 1950s ?
cc | cc
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.