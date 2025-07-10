61 amazing Blackpool high school pictures in your carefree days of the 1990s

From sporting achievements, academic success, news stories, new facilities and classroom action, these pictures remember it all - are you pictured?
1. High Schools, 90s
Collegiate High School girls football team who won a tournament to go through to the Lancashire regional round | National World
2. High Schools, 90s
Pictured at Collegiate High School Achievement Evening, are from left, Head Boy - Nathan Weston, Chairman of Governors - Councillor Sue Wright, Head Girl - Sarah Thornley and Headteacher Mr Keith Clark | National World
3. High Schools, 90s
Picture from Collegiate High School pantomime, performed by staff members for pupils, entitled "The Wizrd of Coll". Pictured front is Maria Monaghan, with from left, head teacher Keith Clark, Polly Summerlee, Syd Bashforth, John Burn, Paul Corston, Jill Fennel and Charles Pomeroy | National World
4. High School 1990s
Highfield Priory High School Head Teacher Barry Duckett welcomes former pupils, back l-r George Lee, Jonathan Jackson and Max Bond and front, Anthony Shackleton. They are about to start at Oxford or Cambridge | National World
5. High Schools, 90s
Friends of Palatine chairman Terry Dalton tries out the new Clavinova , which he presented on behalf of the Friends, to Palatine High School. Watching him are young musicians Paul Jones and Louise Smith | National World
6. High Schools, 90s
Pic from filling of new pond at Palatine High School, Blackpool.11 year old Juan Montero mans the hose, helped by a team from South Shore Fire Station, St. Annes Road, Blackpool and fellow pupils | National World
