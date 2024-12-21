61 evocative historical Blackpool pictures which take in 100 years of shops, people and places

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 21st Dec 2024, 15:51 GMT

This amazing collection of photos are a snip in time to lost eras.

They capture Blackpool’s shops, people and places - some still etched in the memory while others are lost to the archives. From town centre streets to the people who made Blackpool what it was, they are a photographic delight.

ICYMI: 31 long lost retro pictures of Blackpool from 60 years ago - buildings, streets and people

37 mind-blowing historic pictures of Blackpool which embrace the seaside town through eras

19 classical 1930s style Art Deco buildings which graced Blackpool streets - some lost forever

Timothy Whites Chemist which ended up as Harvey's Furniture Shop on the corner Birley Street

1. Retro shops, people and places

Timothy Whites Chemist which ended up as Harvey's Furniture Shop on the corner Birley Street | National World

Photo Sales
The Household Cavalry, in town for the Royal Lancashire Show, parade along Blackpool Promenade, 1954

2. Retro shops, people and places

The Household Cavalry, in town for the Royal Lancashire Show, parade along Blackpool Promenade, 1954 | National World

Photo Sales
M & A Wood opened a new shop in Highfield Road, South Shore, Blackpool in 1958, specialising in wools, hosiery, knitwear and underwear

3. Retro shops, people and places

M & A Wood opened a new shop in Highfield Road, South Shore, Blackpool in 1958, specialising in wools, hosiery, knitwear and underwear | National World

Photo Sales
The Giant Wheel stood on the site of what is now the Winter Gardens Olympia . Work began on the building of the wheel began in 1895 and it was opened on 22nd August 1896 but it proved to be unprofitable and demolition began in 1928 . Built to carry 750 people it stood 220 feet high and weighed 1000 tons including the carriages. One of it's carriages became a cafe at St Michaels, others were used as summerhouses and hen cabins across The Fylde

4. Retro shops, people and places

The Giant Wheel stood on the site of what is now the Winter Gardens Olympia . Work began on the building of the wheel began in 1895 and it was opened on 22nd August 1896 but it proved to be unprofitable and demolition began in 1928 . Built to carry 750 people it stood 220 feet high and weighed 1000 tons including the carriages. One of it's carriages became a cafe at St Michaels, others were used as summerhouses and hen cabins across The Fylde | National World

Photo Sales
Ida Walton's ladies wear shop at 23 Waterloo Road in 1960. Situated opposite the post office, to the left of the property is the market, today modernised and renamed the Victoria Centre

5. Retro shops, people and places

Ida Walton's ladies wear shop at 23 Waterloo Road in 1960. Situated opposite the post office, to the left of the property is the market, today modernised and renamed the Victoria Centre | National World

Photo Sales
Building underway of the new houses in Grange Park, Blackpool. Chepstow Road looking towards Poulton Road

6. Retro shops, people and places

Building underway of the new houses in Grange Park, Blackpool. Chepstow Road looking towards Poulton Road | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolPeople
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice