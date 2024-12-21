They capture Blackpool’s shops, people and places - some still etched in the memory while others are lost to the archives. From town centre streets to the people who made Blackpool what it was, they are a photographic delight.
Timothy Whites Chemist which ended up as Harvey's Furniture Shop on the corner Birley Street | National World
The Household Cavalry, in town for the Royal Lancashire Show, parade along Blackpool Promenade, 1954 | National World
M & A Wood opened a new shop in Highfield Road, South Shore, Blackpool in 1958, specialising in wools, hosiery, knitwear and underwear | National World
The Giant Wheel stood on the site of what is now the Winter Gardens Olympia . Work began on the building of the wheel began in 1895 and it was opened on 22nd August 1896 but it proved to be unprofitable and demolition began in 1928 . Built to carry 750 people it stood 220 feet high and weighed 1000 tons including the carriages. One of it's carriages became a cafe at St Michaels, others were used as summerhouses and hen cabins across The Fylde | National World
Ida Walton's ladies wear shop at 23 Waterloo Road in 1960. Situated opposite the post office, to the left of the property is the market, today modernised and renamed the Victoria Centre | National World
Building underway of the new houses in Grange Park, Blackpool. Chepstow Road looking towards Poulton Road | National World
