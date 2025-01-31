55 unforgettable pictures of Blackpool which span the decades of the 20th Century

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 31st Jan 2025, 10:38 BST
Updated 31st Jan 2025, 10:53 BST

These amazing pictures reflect life in Blackpool through a Century.

From the construction of the seafront to town centre scenes and long lost buildings, they are a journey through time.

ICYMI: "I was at The Palace in Blackpool when Kylie Minogue was on Hit Man and Her - she came in on a trapeze!"

"If only I had a Time Machine!" 31 Blackpool nightclubs remembered as 'the best to ever exist' by our readers

"I can't believe how different they look in colour" 19 retro pictures colourised including Blackpool Tower

Central Pier, beach and lifeboat house, 1962

1. Historical Blackpool

Central Pier, beach and lifeboat house, 1962 | library

Photo Sales
Winifred Street car park, Blackpool seen from Albert Road in 1964

2. Historical Blackpool

Winifred Street car park, Blackpool seen from Albert Road in 1964 | National World

Photo Sales
Central Beach as work neared completion on the widening of Blackpool Promenade which began in 1902 and took until 1905. On the right are the houses which became the Golden Mile

3. Historical Blackpool

Central Beach as work neared completion on the widening of Blackpool Promenade which began in 1902 and took until 1905. On the right are the houses which became the Golden Mile | National World

Photo Sales
Watson Road bridge, 1947

4. Historical Blackpool

Watson Road bridge, 1947 | National World

Photo Sales
No sign of a multi screen cinema or any of the other modern buildings that you'll find on and around Cleveleys Promenade today. Children making the most of the traditional playground rides of the early 1950s at Jubilee Gardens. A see-saw, slide, roundabout and rocking horse are among the simple trappings to be found alongside the paddling pool. In the distance, closer to the town centre, is a fairground Helter Skelter

5. Blackpool Historical

No sign of a multi screen cinema or any of the other modern buildings that you'll find on and around Cleveleys Promenade today. Children making the most of the traditional playground rides of the early 1950s at Jubilee Gardens. A see-saw, slide, roundabout and rocking horse are among the simple trappings to be found alongside the paddling pool. In the distance, closer to the town centre, is a fairground Helter Skelter | National World

Photo Sales
Bank Hey Street, 1972

6. Historical Blackpool

Bank Hey Street, 1972 | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolNightclubs
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice