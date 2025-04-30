From the construction of the seafront to town centre scenes and long lost buildings, they are a journey through time.
1. Historical Blackpool
Central Pier, beach and lifeboat house, 1962 | library
2. Historical Blackpool
Winifred Street car park, Blackpool seen from Albert Road in 1964 | National World
3. Historical Blackpool
Central Beach as work neared completion on the widening of Blackpool Promenade which began in 1902 and took until 1905. On the right are the houses which became the Golden Mile | National World
4. Historical Blackpool
Watson Road bridge, 1947 | National World
5. Blackpool Historical
No sign of a multi screen cinema or any of the other modern buildings that you'll find on and around Cleveleys Promenade today. Children making the most of the traditional playground rides of the early 1950s at Jubilee Gardens. A see-saw, slide, roundabout and rocking horse are among the simple trappings to be found alongside the paddling pool. In the distance, closer to the town centre, is a fairground Helter Skelter | National World
6. Historical Blackpool
Bank Hey Street, 1972 | National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.