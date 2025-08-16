They’re incredible and throwback to a very different era in our seaside resort. the show the people, places, streets and buildings which shaped the town through half a decade.
1. Blackpool 1960-1965
The Coronation Rock Factory, Cherry Tree Road North, Marton, Blackpool in 1961 | National World
2. Blackpool 1960-1965
A procession of 10 historical trams on central promenade, led by the first ever Blackpool tram ( No 1 ), to mark the tramway's 75th anniversary in 1960 | National World
3. Blackpool 1960-1965
Daleks arrive at Blackpool North Rail Station in 1965 | National World
4. Blackpool 1960-1965
Church Street, Blackpool at the junction with Grosvenor Street. Standard 48 tram passing a Marton " Vambac" on the last day of the route 28th October 1962 | National World
5. Blackpool 1960-1965
During the summer of 1961 Frankie Vaughan was performing at the Palace Theatre in Blackpool and so this view of Nos 275 and T5 tram was taken when the trailer was almost brand-new. When first introduced, the two-car sets were designed to provide a faster but limited stop service. | National World
6. Blackpool 1960-1965
A congested seafront in 1960 | National World