51 rich historic pictures of Blackpool taken in the early 1960s which cast back to very different times

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 6th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

These wonderful pictures were all taken in Blackpool during the years 1960-1965

They’re incredible and throwback to a very different era in our seaside resort. the show the people, places, streets and buildings which shaped the town through half a decade.

A procession of 10 historical trams on central promenade, led by the first ever Blackpool tram ( No 1 ), to mark the tramway's 75th anniversary in 1960

1. Blackpool 1960-1965

A procession of 10 historical trams on central promenade, led by the first ever Blackpool tram ( No 1 ), to mark the tramway's 75th anniversary in 1960 | National World

Daleks arrive at Blackpool North Rail Station in 1965

2. Blackpool 1960-1965

Daleks arrive at Blackpool North Rail Station in 1965 | National World

Church Street, Blackpool at the junction with Grosvenor Street. Standard 48 tram passing a Marton " Vambac" on the last day of the route 28th October 1962

3. Blackpool 1960-1965

Church Street, Blackpool at the junction with Grosvenor Street. Standard 48 tram passing a Marton " Vambac" on the last day of the route 28th October 1962 | National World

During the summer of 1961 Frankie Vaughan was performing at the Palace Theatre in Blackpool and so this view of Nos 275 and T5 tram was taken when the trailer was almost brand-new. When first introduced, the two-car sets were designed to provide a faster but limited stop service.

4. Blackpool 1960-1965

During the summer of 1961 Frankie Vaughan was performing at the Palace Theatre in Blackpool and so this view of Nos 275 and T5 tram was taken when the trailer was almost brand-new. When first introduced, the two-car sets were designed to provide a faster but limited stop service. | National World

The Coronation Rock Factory, Cherry Tree Road North, Marton, Blackpool in 1961

5. Blackpool 1960-1965

The Coronation Rock Factory, Cherry Tree Road North, Marton, Blackpool in 1961 | National World

A congested seafront in 1960

6. Blackpool 1960-1965

A congested seafront in 1960 | National World

