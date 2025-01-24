They were all taken in the decade of the noughties during care free days of primary school, when friendships were forged for life. These pictures were taken in the classrooms, at sporting events, dance, drama and other events captured by our photographers.
Staff and pupils at Baines Endowed CE Primary School in Blackpool share a vision of new, refreshing playground facilities for the children to play with and enjoy | National World
Claremont Primary School was the first school in Blackpool to have been awarded an Early Excellence Centre. Pupils applaud their success. | National World
Pupils from Revoe Primary School (Blackpool) singing at the Grundy Art Gallery | National World
Parents join kids for breakfast and games at St Cuthbert's Primary School in Blackpool. Picture od sisters 5-year-old Chloe Gaynor (left) and 6-year-old Sharnelle Gaynor | National World
Young Seasiders at the Grundy Art Gallery. Kincraig Primary School (Bispham), back from left, Bunty Wood, Michael Clayton, David Bailey and Eilish Dawes. Front are Daniel Taylor and Tessy Hester | National World
Norbreck Primary School girls football team won the Blackpool Primary Schools Football Association Girls Cup. Back, from left, Perry Smith, Amelia Gaughan, Sam Clare, Justine Briggs. Front, from left, Stephanie Rawlinson, Eleanor Whittaker, Emma Perrett (captain), Abby Webber and Alex Cherry | National World
