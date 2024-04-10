25 of the best nostalgic pictures captured at Blackpool high schools in the 00s from sports to classrooms

We are right back to the noughties with these great scenes of high school children in Blackpool.

By Claire Lark
Published 10th Apr 2024, 13:20 BST

They show so many memories for past pupils at schools – they are bound to have you reminiscing over memorable times They are just a handful from a packed archive of Blackpool school pictures. Keep your eyes peeled for more to come. Let us know which retro pictures you would like to see and send us your Blackpool memories.

ICYMI: I was knocked out by the bar as I flew off a roundabout! 15 retro pictures of Blackpool parks and playgrounds

"I loved going to Kwik Save!" 25 amazing retro pics of Blackpool's old supermarkets including Food Giant

I don't think it's a bad place at all, lots of lovely people live good lives on Blackpool estates

St George's C of E High School - Daniel Shorrocks, Simon Wilkinson, Hayley Gouhar and Natalie Burgoyn

1. High School Nostalgia

St George's C of E High School - Daniel Shorrocks, Simon Wilkinson, Hayley Gouhar and Natalie Burgoyn

Photo Sales
Young musicians who attended the three-day workshop, presented by Blackpool Borough Council's Music Services, at Bispham High School Arts College

2. High School Nostalgia

Young musicians who attended the three-day workshop, presented by Blackpool Borough Council's Music Services, at Bispham High School Arts College

Photo Sales
Science Challenge at St Mary's Catholic High School, Blackpool, involving 7 local schools. The St Mary's Catholic High School team working on their air driven vehicle. From left, Charlotte Donaghy, Ali Hall, Harriet Fowler and Matthew Drummond.

3. Science Challenge at St Mary's Catholic High School, Blackpool, involving 7 local schools. The St Mary's Catholic High School team working on their air driven vehicle. From left, Charlotte Donaghy, Ali Hall, Harriet Fowler and Matthew Drummond.

Science Challenge at St Mary's Catholic High School, Blackpool, involving 7 local schools. The St Mary's Catholic High School team working on their air driven vehicle. From left, Charlotte Donaghy, Ali Hall, Harriet Fowler and Matthew Drummond.

Photo Sales
Cat "Charlie" with some of the Highfield High School year seven (Citizenship Classes) pupils who raised Â£50 for Blackpool Cat Rescue

4. High School Nostalgia

Cat "Charlie" with some of the Highfield High School year seven (Citizenship Classes) pupils who raised Â£50 for Blackpool Cat Rescue

Photo Sales
Blackpool's representative for the United Kingdom Youth Parliament, Bobby Hall, pictured at school at Beacon Hill High

5. High School Nostalgia

Blackpool's representative for the United Kingdom Youth Parliament, Bobby Hall, pictured at school at Beacon Hill High

Photo Sales
National Poet David Bateman visited Highfield High School in Blackpool to hold a series of poetry workshops, and to present school poetry competition winners with their prize, a signed book. Poetry competition winners receive their prizes, pic L-R: Head Ian Evans, Librarian Angela Simpkin, Amy-Leigh Birtle, Adam leach, Emma Hay and David Bateman

6. High School Nostalgia

National Poet David Bateman visited Highfield High School in Blackpool to hold a series of poetry workshops, and to present school poetry competition winners with their prize, a signed book. Poetry competition winners receive their prizes, pic L-R: Head Ian Evans, Librarian Angela Simpkin, Amy-Leigh Birtle, Adam leach, Emma Hay and David Bateman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolSchoolsMemoriesPeople

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.