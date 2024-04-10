They show so many memories for past pupils at schools – they are bound to have you reminiscing over memorable times They are just a handful from a packed archive of Blackpool school pictures. Keep your eyes peeled for more to come. Let us know which retro pictures you would like to see and send us your Blackpool memories.
St George's C of E High School - Daniel Shorrocks, Simon Wilkinson, Hayley Gouhar and Natalie Burgoyn
Young musicians who attended the three-day workshop, presented by Blackpool Borough Council's Music Services, at Bispham High School Arts College
3. Science Challenge at St Mary's Catholic High School, Blackpool, involving 7 local schools. The St Mary's Catholic High School team working on their air driven vehicle. From left, Charlotte Donaghy, Ali Hall, Harriet Fowler and Matthew Drummond.
Cat "Charlie" with some of the Highfield High School year seven (Citizenship Classes) pupils who raised Â£50 for Blackpool Cat Rescue
Blackpool's representative for the United Kingdom Youth Parliament, Bobby Hall, pictured at school at Beacon Hill High
National Poet David Bateman visited Highfield High School in Blackpool to hold a series of poetry workshops, and to present school poetry competition winners with their prize, a signed book.
Poetry competition winners receive their prizes, pic L-R: Head Ian Evans, Librarian Angela Simpkin, Amy-Leigh Birtle, Adam leach, Emma Hay and David Bateman
