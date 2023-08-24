We can all resonate with these vintage photos of Blackpool playgrounds from another era.
They are ingrained memories of steep, graffiti ridden slides made from metal which was ice cold in the summer and scorching hot in the summer. And they had nothing but concrete to break a fall. Gripping on to roundabouts with fear of slipping underneath by the ankles and see-saws which flung the lightest child into the air before a painful bump back on the seat. The generation survived what were eventually branded perilous playgrounds. Despite the dangers, most kids from those days had hours of fun but moves in the 1980s to make children’s playgrounds safer were a game changer for future generations. Some of the later photos show those changes – play equipment was lower to the ground, constructed from kinder materials and most importantly they had soft landing spaces. The photos certainly evoke memories.
1. Parks from the past
Waddington Road Play area in January 1987. The caption on the back of the photo says 'swings, slides and see-saws have been condemned as dangerous and should be removed immediately to prevent accidents' Photo: National World
2. Parks from the past
The councils were always up against it when it came to vandalism and in particular, graffiti, as this mess shows back in 1989 at the playground near Bispham Library Photo: National World
3. Parks from the past
This is how we remember slides from the 70s and 80s - all graffiti scrawled and cold - like this in Park View Playground 1983 Photo: National World
4. Parks of the past
This was Highfield Road playground in 1993. On the back of the photo it was described as a 'death trap' and was ready for a full restoration Photo: National World
5. Parks of the past
New play equipment at Fleetwood's Memorial Park was in place in 1988 Photo: National World
6. Parks of the past
This was the scene at a park Over Wyre, we are thinking Preesall? Photo: National World
7. Parks of the past
There's nothing left of these swings in Grange Park in March 1994 Photo: National World
8. Parks of the past
Thousands of rubber mats were being fixed under swings and roundabouts in parks during the late 80s and early 90s - such as this in Kingscote Park Photo: National World