"I loved going to Kwik Save!" 25 amazing retro pics of Blackpool's old supermarkets including Food Giant

These were the supermarkets where we shopped in days gone by.

By Claire Lark
Published 9th Apr 2024, 11:41 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 12:08 BST

Food prices are rapidly rising and we can only dream about a food shop which costs 1990s prices. It’s all relative of course but it’s a good chance to look back at the places where did our big shops back then.

Kwik Save was a firm bargain favourite and remember Healds? The hypermarket on Cherry Tree Road has been rebranded several times over the years. Somerfield, Food Giant – they will have you reminiscing.

Blackpool's Fine Fare

Blackpool's Fine Fare

The inside of Food Giant in Blackpool - 1993

The inside of Food Giant in Blackpool - 1993

Kwik Save was a family favourite

Kwik Save was a family favourite

Food Giant

Food Giant

Another shot of Somerfield at the Teanlowe Centre

Another shot of Somerfield at the Teanlowe Centre

The Kwik Save supermarket on Victoria Road West in Cleveleys has been closed as part of cost-saving cuts in the chain

The Kwik Save supermarket on Victoria Road West in Cleveleys has been closed as part of cost-saving cuts in the chain

