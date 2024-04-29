49 amazingly memorable retro pictures of Blackpool schools in the noughties

These photos recall school days across Blackpool.

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 29th Apr 2024, 12:48 BST

They were all taken in the decade of the noughties during care free days of primary school, when friendships were forged for life. These pictures were taken in the classrooms, at sporting events, dance, drama and other events captured by our photographers.

ICYMI: 37 nostalgic scenes of Blackpool Collegiate High School down the decades including Blackpool Grammar

25 of the best nostalgic pictures captured at Blackpool high schools in the 00s from sports to classrooms

I worked at Blackpool's Norbreck Castle Hotel in the 80s - it wasn’t very clean and didn’t stay long!

Pupils from Revoe Primary School (Blackpool) singing at the Grundy Art Gallery

1. Primary School Days

Pupils from Revoe Primary School (Blackpool) singing at the Grundy Art Gallery

Photo Sales
Claremont Primary School was the first school in Blackpool to have been awarded an Early Excellence Centre. Pupils applaud their success.

2. Primary School days

Claremont Primary School was the first school in Blackpool to have been awarded an Early Excellence Centre. Pupils applaud their success.

Photo Sales
Parents join kids for breakfast and games at St Cuthbert's Primary School in Blackpool. Picture od sisters 5-year-old Chloe Gaynor (left) and 6-year-old Sharnelle Gaynor

3. Primary School Days

Parents join kids for breakfast and games at St Cuthbert's Primary School in Blackpool. Picture od sisters 5-year-old Chloe Gaynor (left) and 6-year-old Sharnelle Gaynor

Photo Sales
Young Seasiders at the Grundy Art Gallery. Kincraig Primary School (Bispham), back from left, Bunty Wood, Michael Clayton, David Bailey and Eilish Dawes. Front are Daniel Taylor and Tessy Hester

4. Primary School Days

Young Seasiders at the Grundy Art Gallery. Kincraig Primary School (Bispham), back from left, Bunty Wood, Michael Clayton, David Bailey and Eilish Dawes. Front are Daniel Taylor and Tessy Hester

Photo Sales
Staff and pupils at Baines Endowed CE Primary School in Blackpool share a vision of new, refreshing playground facilities for the children to play with and enjoy

5. Primary School Days

Staff and pupils at Baines Endowed CE Primary School in Blackpool share a vision of new, refreshing playground facilities for the children to play with and enjoy

Photo Sales
Pupils at Waterloo Primary School in Blackpool wore fancy dress to represent the 100 years since the school opened. Infants on the catwalk

6. Primary School Days

Pupils at Waterloo Primary School in Blackpool wore fancy dress to represent the 100 years since the school opened. Infants on the catwalk

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolSchools

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.