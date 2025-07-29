48 momentous pictures taken in the 1940s and 1950s in Blackpool will leave you feeling all nostalgic

I often wonder what it was like to live in Blackpool years ago.

Things have changed so much - the landscape, the infrastructure - have the people changed? Society certainly has.

Blackpool as a seaside resort has never faltered though, it’s still as enticing as ever and while many of us opt for the beaches abroad, Blackpool still offers that classic British seaside feel. These pictures remember how our resort was in the 40s and 50s...

Church Street, Blackpool, close to the junction of Bank Hey Street, with the familiar sight of The Grand Theatre ( in the centre) and H Samuels (on the right)

1. Blackpool, 1940s

Church Street, Blackpool, close to the junction of Bank Hey Street, with the familiar sight of The Grand Theatre ( in the centre) and H Samuels (on the right) | National World

Not a car in sight when this picture of Marton Drive was taken from the railway embankment by Watson Road bridge. The gardens in the council houses are all well maintained and there are gas lights on the pavements. The junction with St Annes Road is at the bottom of the photograph and Loftos Avenue can be seen at the top. Black tape on the glass of the doors may be a wartime precaution against broken glass in the event of bombing

2. Blackpool, 1940s

Not a car in sight when this picture of Marton Drive was taken from the railway embankment by Watson Road bridge. The gardens in the council houses are all well maintained and there are gas lights on the pavements. The junction with St Annes Road is at the bottom of the photograph and Loftos Avenue can be seen at the top. Black tape on the glass of the doors may be a wartime precaution against broken glass in the event of bombing | National World

Taken from the book "Blackpool 125 Years by Tram" by Steve Palmer. caption: "A busy scene at Royal Oak, with South Station and Palladium Cinema in post war years, served by two Standard trams and a Leyland Tiger bus on route 10. Walter Luff saved the Marton route by persuading the Council to vote for track relaying on 8th January 1947"

3. Blackpool, 1940s

Taken from the book "Blackpool 125 Years by Tram" by Steve Palmer. caption: "A busy scene at Royal Oak, with South Station and Palladium Cinema in post war years, served by two Standard trams and a Leyland Tiger bus on route 10. Walter Luff saved the Marton route by persuading the Council to vote for track relaying on 8th January 1947" | submit

The exterior of The Mary MacArthur Holiday Home for Working Women, Breck Road, Poulton later became a teacher training college and is now Wyre Civic Centre

4. Blackpool, 1940s

The exterior of The Mary MacArthur Holiday Home for Working Women, Breck Road, Poulton later became a teacher training college and is now Wyre Civic Centre | National World

Blackpool Tower frontage in the 1940s

5. Blackpool, 1940s

Blackpool Tower frontage in the 1940s | National World

Roberts Oyster Bar. Errol Flynn on the left.

6. Blackpool, 1940s

Roberts Oyster Bar. Errol Flynn on the left. | National World

