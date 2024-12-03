Greenlands and Warbreck were all girls and all boys schools and these photos cast back to life in the classrooms. Warbreck became mixed in 2000 when it became Beacon Hill High School. It’s now the popular Unity College and is part of the Fylde Coast Academy Trust. And Greenlands became Bispham High School in 2000. The school finally closed in 2015 having merged with Collegiate High School to form Aspire Academy.