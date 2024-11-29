These fabulously festive pictures tap into the archives right back to 1996 and show people having the time of their lives in clubs, at work parties and the Christmas Tree Ball at Blackpool Tower.
They hadn’t coined the phrase Mad Friday back then but the dates of the photos show that many were taken on that final Friday before Christmas Eve, traditionally the most favoured night for a Christmas do.
You’re bound to know someone…
ICYMI: I'd love to go back to the 1980s... 31 jaw-dropping retro pictures of Blackpool life and people in 1980 & 1981
49 death-defying historic pictures of Blackpool Tower down the decades 130 years on from its construction
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.