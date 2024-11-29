39 of the best Christmas nights out in Blackpool in the 90s and 00s including Mad Friday

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 29th Nov 2024, 11:32 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 12:37 BST

Blackpool knows how to party – especially at Christmas.

These fabulously festive pictures tap into the archives right back to 1996 and show people having the time of their lives in clubs, at work parties and the Christmas Tree Ball at Blackpool Tower.

They hadn’t coined the phrase Mad Friday back then but the dates of the photos show that many were taken on that final Friday before Christmas Eve, traditionally the most favoured night for a Christmas do.

You’re bound to know someone…

Young revellers at the Christmas Tree Ball in 1996

1. Partying at Christmas

Young revellers at the Christmas Tree Ball in 1996

Nicola Elliott, Phil Baugh, Vicky Warburton, Jon Phillips, Nikkie Rossie, Caroline Warburton and David Bergman

2. Partying at Christmas

Nicola Elliott, Phil Baugh, Vicky Warburton, Jon Phillips, Nikkie Rossie, Caroline Warburton and David Bergman

Chantelle Sykes , Sophie James , Nicola Finneron , Lucy Holliday and Cerise Fleming, 2005

3. Partying at Christmas

Chantelle Sykes , Sophie James , Nicola Finneron , Lucy Holliday and Cerise Fleming, 2005

Lionel Vinyl all dressed for Christmas at Heaven and Hell nightclub

4. Partying at Christmas

Lionel Vinyl all dressed for Christmas at Heaven and Hell nightclub

Dancing the night away in 1997 - Gemma Brown, Joanne Hunt and Michelle Lam

5. Partying at Christmas

Dancing the night away in 1997 - Gemma Brown, Joanne Hunt and Michelle Lam

Heaven and Hell donated a large sum of cash to the Gazette Christmas Hamper Appeal in 2004. from left Manager Jo Curran, Stacey Haines, Sophie Crookall, Jacie Cooper, Deborah Alexander, Andy Sykes Picture By: Christian Blake

6. Partying at Christmas

Heaven and Hell donated a large sum of cash to the Gazette Christmas Hamper Appeal in 2004. from left Manager Jo Curran, Stacey Haines, Sophie Crookall, Jacie Cooper, Deborah Alexander, Andy Sykes

