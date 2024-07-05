I'd love to go back to the 1980s... 31 jaw-dropping retro pictures of Blackpool life and people in 1980 & 1981

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 14th Dec 2023, 11:49 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 15:28 BST

These fabulous retro pictures from 1980 and 1981 take you back to our resort in different times.

It's hard to believe it's more than 40 years ago and many people will still be able to remember Blackpool as it was then. I’d love to go back and experience all over again, would you? From tram crashes and new seawalls to celebs in town, street scenes and Margaret Thatcher, this eclectic mix sums up the era.

A head-on crash between two trams at the turning loop opposite Blackpool Pleasure Beach injured 6 people on 22 July 1980

1. Blackpool 1980-1981

Anchorsholme pumping station, 1981

2. Blackpool 1980-1981

Stanley Park hosted one of Britain's biggest dog show in 1980s. More than 8,000 animals, some from overseas, competed for top titles

3. Blackpool 1980-1981

A splashing time on the log flume at Blackpool Pleasure Beach with Amanda Thompson at back and Henry Legge at the front with Fiona in the middle, 1981

4. Blackpool 1980-1981

Kiosks and arcades on the Golden Mile in 1980

5. Blackpool 1980-1981

Not so much a zebra crossing, more of a donkey crossing, with a dog to help keep them in line. When the rains come down in force in Blackpool, they take these well-known Blackpool residents to retire home early. This was 1980

6. Blackpool 1980-1981

