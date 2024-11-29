25 captured street life pics of Blackpool council estates Grange Park and Mereside through the retro years

Published 29th Nov 2024, 10:05 BST

Blackpool’s two largest council estates are captured in these memorable pictures.

The are mainly the 1990s and snapshot Grange Park and Mereside, life, people and buildings which are sure to bring back the memories. Despite their chequered reputations, people were quick to defend the estates.

John Whitehouse said: “My Gran used to live on Dinmore Avenue just around the corner from Easington Cresent. Her Neighbour was one of the scruffiest looking people I've ever met, but he was also one of the nicest. Think Compo from Last of Summer wine.” Pete Spencer added: “Don’t be judgmental lots of lovely people live good lives there. Not a bad place at all, think it’s nice community.

Whatever your thoughts, the pictures remember two of Blackpool’s largest communities.

Vox pop on the likelihood of CCTV cameras being fitted in Mereside estate, Blackpool. Pic shows the shopping area earmarked for the cameras

1. Life on the estates

Vox pop on the likelihood of CCTV cameras being fitted in Mereside estate, Blackpool. Pic shows the shopping area earmarked for the cameras Photo: Rob Lock

A call at the Grange Park Estate Office with District Housing Manager Stephanie Harrison and Repairs Officer Tony Walton, 2001

2. Life on the estates

A call at the Grange Park Estate Office with District Housing Manager Stephanie Harrison and Repairs Officer Tony Walton, 2001 Photo: Mike Foster

Grange Park Estate, 1998

3. Grange Park Estate

Grange Park Estate, 1998 Photo: submit

Members of Grange Park Community Association who were trying to improve the image of the estate

4. Life on the estates

Members of Grange Park Community Association who were trying to improve the image of the estate Photo: Martin Bostock

Guests and dignitries at the demolition of derelict garages on the Mereside Estates

5. Life on the estates

Guests and dignitries at the demolition of derelict garages on the Mereside Estates Photo: Submit

Grange Park mum Lorraine Cribbon with daughter Jolene study the files which is an anti drugs booklet distributed to children on the estate, 1997

6. Life on the estates

Grange Park mum Lorraine Cribbon with daughter Jolene study the files which is an anti drugs booklet distributed to children on the estate, 1997 Photo: Dawn Castle

