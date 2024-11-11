31 extraordinary images of Blackpool school life through the years, some going back decades

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 11th Nov 2024, 08:42 GMT

These pictures go back a bit and round up school life in Blackpool and other towns along the Fylde Coast.

School buildings, life in classrooms, playground fun and traditional school line-up photos create a mixed bag of memories in Blackpool classrooms through the years.

ICYMI: ICYMI: 37 astounding 1990s pictures of Blackpool which take you back to a magical era

19 amazing picture memories of Blackpool's iconic bar and night spot Brannigans from the 90s and 00s

27 long-forgotten pictures of Topping Street and Deansgate in Blackpool which show shops and old cars

Sign up for Blackpool Gazette’s Retro newsletter, it’s fun, informative and free.

Waterloo School

1. School Memories

Waterloo School | National World

Photo Sales
Christmas party at St John Vianney RC School in 1952

2. School Memories

Christmas party at St John Vianney RC School in 1952 | National World

Photo Sales
Boys at King Edward School 1975

3. School Memories

Boys at King Edward School 1975 | National World

Photo Sales
Claremont Junior School class of 1930

4. School Memories

Claremont Junior School class of 1930 | National World

Photo Sales
Baines High School

5. School Memories

Baines High School | National World

Photo Sales
Pupils and teachers of Southdene School, South Shore 1949

6. School Memories

Pupils and teachers of Southdene School, South Shore 1949 | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolCarsNewsletterMemories
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice