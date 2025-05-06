43 amazing school photos in Blackpool taking you right back to Bispham High in the 90s and 00s

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 6th May 2025, 09:46 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 09:51 BST

These brilliant memories were all taken at Bispham High Schools in the decades of the 90s and 00s

The school is long gone, but the memories remain. Are you pictured?

Bispham High School celebrated its Arts College status with an evening of entertainment. Pic shows pupils Daniel Farrell (11) and Brett Davis (9) looking through the new prospectus

1. Bispham High School Memories

Bispham High School celebrated its Arts College status with an evening of entertainment. Pic shows pupils Daniel Farrell (11) and Brett Davis (9) looking through the new prospectus | National World

Pupils who took part in the Race for Life. L-R Naomi Houldsworth, Katryna Barnes, Caroline Bradshaw, Teacher Fay Smith, Michelle Gavagan, Rachel Bashforth, Sophie Diver, Stevie Wise , Becky Dawe and Leanne Jackson.

2. Bispham High School Memories

Pupils who took part in the Race for Life. L-R Naomi Houldsworth, Katryna Barnes, Caroline Bradshaw, Teacher Fay Smith, Michelle Gavagan, Rachel Bashforth, Sophie Diver, Stevie Wise , Becky Dawe and Leanne Jackson. | National World

Blackpool secondary schools youth games - Rosie Howarth

3. Bispham High School Memories

Blackpool secondary schools youth games - Rosie Howarth | National World

Official opening of the new south wing at Bispham High School. Pupils hard at work in one of the new classrooms.

4. Bispham High School

Official opening of the new south wing at Bispham High School. Pupils hard at work in one of the new classrooms. | National World

Pupils from the Bispham High School production of Godspell celebrate the school's award of Phase 2 in their Arts College status

5. Bispham High School

Pupils from the Bispham High School production of Godspell celebrate the school's award of Phase 2 in their Arts College status | National World

Blackpool students gathered at Bispham High School to rehearse their performance of Our Town, a mixture of drama and dance which was performed at the Millennium Dome.

6. Bispham High School

Blackpool students gathered at Bispham High School to rehearse their performance of Our Town, a mixture of drama and dance which was performed at the Millennium Dome. | National World

