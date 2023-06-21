17 retro pictures of Queen Street in Blackpool through the decades including its shops, bars, pubs and clubs
Queen Street has become a popular pub circuit in recent years with bars, pubs and eating establishments.
By Claire Lark
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 12:27 BST
It hasn’t always been like that, of course. Laced with shops and stalls, Queen Street, which opens up to the promenade, was traditionally a shopping area, as these photos show. They roll back the years to the 1930s and showcasing its changable past. One place which remained for decaded was Caves Corner, pictured in its early days. It’s now a tattoo studio.
