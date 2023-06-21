News you can trust since 1873
17 retro pictures of Queen Street in Blackpool through the decades including its shops, bars, pubs and clubs

Queen Street has become a popular pub circuit in recent years with bars, pubs and eating establishments.
By Claire Lark
Published 21st Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 12:27 BST

It hasn’t always been like that, of course. Laced with shops and stalls, Queen Street, which opens up to the promenade, was traditionally a shopping area, as these photos show. They roll back the years to the 1930s and showcasing its changable past. One place which remained for decaded was Caves Corner, pictured in its early days. It’s now a tattoo studio.

Queen Street, mid 1990s

1. Queen Street Memories

Queen Street, mid 1990s Photo: National World

Funny Girls being re-fitted as Walkabout

2. Queen Street

Funny Girls being re-fitted as Walkabout Photo: Rob Lock

The pub circuit as it was in 2003

3. Queen Street Memories

The pub circuit as it was in 2003 Photo: Rob Lock

Nunzio's as it was in 2002

4. Queen Street Memories

Nunzio's as it was in 2002 Photo: Bill Johnson

Flames takeaway on Queen Street, 2003

5. Queen Street Memories

Flames takeaway on Queen Street, 2003 Photo: Rob Lock

The Strand, connecting Talbot Square and Queen Street

6. Queen Street Memories

The Strand, connecting Talbot Square and Queen Street Photo: Rob Lock

Ian Lentern and his mother outside the stall run by his great grandfather Harry Wright in Queen Street

7. Queen Street Memories

Ian Lentern and his mother outside the stall run by his great grandfather Harry Wright in Queen Street Photo: submit

Standerwicks China and Glass, 1997

8. Queen Street Memories

Standerwicks China and Glass, 1997 Photo: Bill Johnson

