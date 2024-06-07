13 closed Blackpool and Fylde schools that will be remembered by a generation of pupils

By Claire Lark
Published 27th Jan 2023, 09:55 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2024, 11:43 BST

For those who went to these schools, this collection of pictures will stir the memories of school days.

They are all long gone due to closures, mergers and changes to the education system and most of the school buildings have been demolished or rebuilt. My own school, Hesketh High School, has even made the list, it’s long gone!

Knowle High School was Palatine High School before 1988 when the name change was introduced. It reverted back to Palatine for a while before the school became South Shore Academy in 2013. The building itself is long gone

Collegiate High School, Blackpool in 2013. By 2014 the school had merged with Bispham High School to form Blackpool Aspire Academy. The building was pulled down and a new school was built on Blackpool Old Road

Greenlands High School closed its doors as a school for girls in 2000 and the building became Bispham High School until 2014. It was pulled down in 2017

Arnold School in Lytham Road. The independent school merged with King Edward VII and Queen Mary School (KEQMS) in Lytham in September 2012, forming Arnold KEQMS. The old building was demolished in 2018

St Edmund's RC Primary School in Melbourne Avenue, Fleetwood merged with St Wulstan's RC Primary School in September 2004

Fleetwood Grammar School, Poulton Road. This was in 1988 and by that time the building housed one site of Hesketh High School. The whole building was eventually demolished and the site is now occupied by Aldi

