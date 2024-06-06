19 of the last ‘proper’ old-school Blackpool pubs with amazing history and heritage that are still open today

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark
Published 6th Jun 2024, 13:44 BST

Loads of pubs have closed down in recent years but these are the ones still standing, still serving the pints in that ‘proper’ old-school pub style.

They’re the places where conversations are had, the ones which put ale choice at the forefront, where you can buy Scampi Fries and pork scratchings whilst sitting at the bar and enjoying a pint. And it’s where go for pool, darts and TV sport. Jay Jackson had his favourite. He said: “I think The Saddle Inn can't be beaten - it's the oldest pub in Blackpool” These are readers’ choices, the Blackpool Pubs they think are the best. Any more to add to the list? Let us know.

Blackpool still has those proper old school pubs

1. Proper Pubs

Blackpool still has those proper old school pubs

Photo Sales
The Mount Pleasant

2. Proper Pubs

The Mount Pleasant

Photo Sales
The Taps, in Lytham is one of the town's oldest pubs. Historically it was originally ostlers' cottages where they used to change the horses over for the hotel a century ago

3. Proper Pubs

The Taps, in Lytham is one of the town's oldest pubs. Historically it was originally ostlers' cottages where they used to change the horses over for the hotel a century ago

Photo Sales
The Old England in Bispham

4. Proper Pubs

The Old England in Bispham

Photo Sales
Dog and Partridge, South Shore. Trip Advisor says 'The Dog & Partridge is a pub at the heart of Blackpool and we're proud of our place in the community'

5. Proper Pubs

Dog and Partridge, South Shore. Trip Advisor says 'The Dog & Partridge is a pub at the heart of Blackpool and we're proud of our place in the community'

Photo Sales
The Mitre in West Street is one of Blackpool's oldest, traditional, smallest and and most well-known pubs in Blackpool serving real ales and draught beers. It was also one of Tripadvisor's Traveller Choice winners

6. The Mitre Blackpool

The Mitre in West Street is one of Blackpool's oldest, traditional, smallest and and most well-known pubs in Blackpool serving real ales and draught beers. It was also one of Tripadvisor's Traveller Choice winners

Photo Sales
